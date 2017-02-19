Evangelical pastor opens church to refugees. His congregation isn’t sure God wants that

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth Pause

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

0:31 Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura

1:12 Childhood friend on the pressure Yordano Ventura felt after leaving hometown

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win