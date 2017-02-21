Advocates gearing up to challenge tough new DHS rules on deportation

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports Pause

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football