Army vet charged with plotting Islamic State terror attack on Kansas City

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports Pause

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline