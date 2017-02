These two kittens, born to P-19 in November 2015, were found in a well-hidden din in a remote area of the mountains by National Park Service researchers in December. DNA testing is underway to determine the identity of the father. The park service is studying mountain lions in and around the Santa Monica Mountains to get a detailed look at the animals' activities -- and perhaps turning the newborn kittens into Internet favorites. The video was posted Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016.