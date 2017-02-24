He allegedly robbed a bank. A shave and haircut didn’t keep him from being caught.

2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing Pause

1:53 Who is Tanner Braungardt?

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win