Transgender wrestler wins his first matches while competing in girls state tournament

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product Pause

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:02 Rings trailer

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'