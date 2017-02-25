Hailed a hero, bar shooting victim says he did 'what was naturally right to do'

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case Pause

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016

0:30 Trying to get your baby to sleep? Let them cry it out