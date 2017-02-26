Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton dies from surgical complications, representative says

Bill Paxton, the prolific and charismatic actor whose many memorable roles included an astronaut in “Apollo 13” and a treasure hunter in “Titanic,” has died from complications due to surgery. He was 61.
A family representative issued a statement Sunday on the death but provided no further details.
“A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker,” according to a statement from a family representative. “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”
JUST IN: Actor Bill Paxton passes away following complications from surgery, family representative confirms to @ABC. pic.twitter.com/xaqdrUlFXL— ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2017
Paxton, a Fort Worth, Texas, native, appeared in dozens of movies and television shows and seemed to be around when history was made both on and off screen.
As a boy, he was in the crowd that welcomed President John F. Kennedy in Texas on the morning of Nov. 22, 1963, hours before Kennedy was killed in Dallas. As a young man, he worked in the art department for “B” movie king Roger Corman, who helped launch the careers of numerous actors and filmmakers.
Paxton’s movie credits included some of the signature works of the past 40 years, from “Titanic” and “Apollo 13” to “The Terminator and “Aliens.” He received three Golden Globe nominations for his role as a polygamist in the HBO series “Big Love.”
“Big Love was a seminal series for HBO for many years due to Bill’s extraordinary talent and grace,” reads an HBO statement. “Off screen, he was as warm, smart and fun as one could be.”
Paxton won an Emmy for his performance in the TV mini-series “Hatfields and McCoys.”
Paxton brought a reliably human dimension to big-budget action adventures and science fiction. He was, sci-fi fans like to point out, the only actor killed by a Predator, a Terminator and an Alien.
But Paxton, famously genial and well-liked throughout Hollywood, defined his career less by his marquee status than as a character actor whose regular Joes appeared across the likes of “One False Move,” “A Simple Plan” and “Nightcrawler.”
One of the industry’s busiest actors, Paxton once said the hardest part of his career wasn’t the work itself, but the time in between.
“You know all the time I’ve been in this business which is a long, long time now, I go from having incredible days like shooting the part of Sam Houston and then all of a sudden I’m home and I’m out of work and it’s two o’clock in the afternoon, I’m in my boxer shorts watching Turner Classic Movies,” he told The Associated Press in 2015. “And all I can tell you is, thank God for Turner Classic Movies and Robert Osborn.”
Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤& support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017
Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden passing of #tombstone castmate #BillPaxton... He was one of the good guys... RiP Bill...— Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) February 26, 2017
Just heard the so so sad news about my pal #BillPaxton. So talented, special and the sweetest guy you'd ever want to meet. RIP my friend.— Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) February 26, 2017
Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017
uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia.— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017
AP Film Writer Jake Coyle, AP National Writer Hillel Italie and AP Television Writer Lynn Elber contributed to this report.
