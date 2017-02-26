By the time they agreed to pay $750,000 to settle a lawsuit, the plaintiff was dead

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

5:34 Tour of a doomsday bunker, inside luxury survival condos

1:07 Constituents of Rep. Glenn Thompson hold town hall, without him

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl