He cut off her finger and drank her blood to honor an Insane Clown Posse fan, judge rules

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short) Pause

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

2:56 Scott Kelly's year in space in three minutes

1:07 Constituents of Rep. Glenn Thompson hold town hall, without him

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'