‘Knock them ... in the face’, Baylor coach says of parents afraid to enroll daughters

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth Pause

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

1:07 Constituents of Rep. Glenn Thompson hold town hall, without him

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families