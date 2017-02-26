Oscar Watch: Kimmel jabs Trump; Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali win

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

2:03 Presidential Wax Museum at Port Matilda Elementary

1:07 Constituents of Rep. Glenn Thompson hold town hall, without him

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win