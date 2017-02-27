Trump targets foreign aid to boost defense spending

1:12 How Oscars statues are made Pause

7:12 Activist's encounter with Fort Worth police becomes key part of 5th Circuit ruling (Part 2)

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

2:03 Presidential Wax Museum at Port Matilda Elementary

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win