Tuesday night’s biggest surprise: Trump sounded presidential

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long) Pause

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:02 Rings trailer

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress