‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective Pause

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:02 Rings trailer