He was paralyzed, then had cancer. After he died, friends gave him one last adventure

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer) Pause

0:45 Suspect in slaying, Amber Alert abduction leaves Pennsylvania court

0:23 Murder, kidnapping suspect who fled with daughter arrives at Pa. court

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer