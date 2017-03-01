More than 12,500 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken bites recalled

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband Pause

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

0:45 Suspect in slaying, Amber Alert abduction leaves Pennsylvania court

0:23 Murder, kidnapping suspect who fled with daughter arrives at Pa. court

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

1:02 Rings trailer

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers