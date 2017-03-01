Officers said they made traffic stops. They hadn't. They won't be Texas cops again.

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech Pause

0:45 Suspect in slaying, Amber Alert abduction leaves Pennsylvania court

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

0:23 Murder, kidnapping suspect who fled with daughter arrives at Pa. court

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win