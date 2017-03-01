Someone willingly posed as Nickelback’s drummer — to buy some new microphones

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery Pause

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

0:45 Suspect in slaying, Amber Alert abduction leaves Pennsylvania court

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl