Man hanging from a bridge by a rope is cut down by a passerby, survives the fall

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband Pause

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:23 Murder, kidnapping suspect who fled with daughter arrives at Pa. court

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

1:02 Rings trailer