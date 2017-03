Yes, there’s a lot of pee in that public pool

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

0:23 Murder, kidnapping suspect who fled with daughter arrives at Pa. court

1:11 Track hoe tears up car wash for small change

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

1:02 Rings trailer

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

0:45 Suspect in slaying, Amber Alert abduction leaves Pennsylvania court

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families