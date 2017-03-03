Szechuan Stir Fry sold only in Aldi stores being recalled

More than 4,000 cases of Fusia Szechuan Stir Fry 21-ounce bags are being recalled nationwide after Florida inspectors discovered listeria in the product.
The bags among those 4,089 cases have a best-by date of June 14, 2018, and are sold only in Aldi stores.
Most recalls involving listeria stem from contamination at an ingredient supplier removed by a production stage or two from the product on the shelf, such as the more than 10 national recalls spurred by listeria concerns at Deutsch Kase Haus. Not so here, where the problem was in the finished product.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.”
Wednesday’s recall announcement said Versa Marketing “ceased distribution of the product (while) the company and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.”
Purchasers are encouraged to throw the bags away. For any questions, especially about refunds, call Versa at 877-228-6814.
