She had performed CPR on horses, not humans. Then a man collapsed at the YMCA.

1:03 Collinsville Fire Chief Kevin Edmond discusses house fire Pause

1:03 Tammy Atwood talks about Collinsville house fire

1:54 Firefighters battle flames at Collinsville house fire

1:05 Firefighters battle blaze in Collinsville

1:31 What to do if you are missing your W-2

1:45 How to get more time to file your tax return

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win