One man may have married up to nine women before cheating them and running off

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance Pause

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

1:00 New $100K, 'germ-zapping' robot at Beaufort Memorial Hospital

0:44 'No one dies' today, Sacramento teen tells himself before pulling dazed motorist from wrecked car

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win