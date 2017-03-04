‘He’d be dead:’ Heart attack victim saved by doctors working at marathon tent

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win Pause

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

0:44 'No one dies' today, Sacramento teen tells himself before pulling dazed motorist from wrecked car