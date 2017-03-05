Muslim students trying to meet with a lawmaker were asked: ‘Do you beat your wife?’

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman Pause

1:09 Volunteers step up to rebuild veteran's home

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

1:15 Doyle Heaton's earth house full of science

1:10 Video: BMX champ Jamie Bestwick opens Rothrock Coffee

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:02 Rings trailer