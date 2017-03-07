‘Hey, look, I got a new piercing,’ ski instructor yells after impaling face on branch

3:04 Casey Anthony on how daughter Caylee died: I don't know Pause

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

5:29 Judgment Day: 9/11 Families to Face Saudis in Court

1:15 Doyle Heaton's earth house full of science

1:10 Video: BMX champ Jamie Bestwick opens Rothrock Coffee

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football