A town says it wants to help overdose victims by charging them with ‘inducing panic’

As many cities in the U.S. grapple with the heroin epidemic and increases in overdoses, many have employed policies not to charge overdose victims with crimes so the victims will seek help without fearing arrest.
Washington, Ohio is choosing a different route. Officials announced last month that police have been directed to charge anyone who receives naloxone, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, with “inducing panic,” according to the Christian Science Monitor.
The offense is a misdemeanor, and can result in a $1,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail.
Authorities say they’re trying to help the victims with the charge, hopefully encouraging them to enroll in rehabilitation programs instead of going to jail. They also want to track overdose victims.
“It gives us the ability to keep an eye on them, to offer them assistance and to know who has overdosed,” City Attorney Mark Pitsick told reporters, according to a local ABC affiliate. “Sometimes we can’t even track who has overdosed.”
At least seven people have been charged under the directive after starting it in February, according to ABC. People who call emergency responders but did not overdose would not be charged.
Ohio is one of eight high-burden heroin epidemic states identified by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Those eight states also include Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire, most of which have suffered due to an increase in fentanyl, a highly potent opioid.
Fentanyl submissions in the United States increased by 426 percent between 2013 and 2014, from 1,015 to 5,343, according to the CDC. Synthetic opioid deaths increased by 79 percent, from 3,105 in 2013 to 5,544 in 2014.
