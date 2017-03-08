Blacks more likely to be falsely convicted of murder, especially if victim is white

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off Pause

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

0:37 Snow causes hazardous driving conditions

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:57 NASA collects data over Centre County

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

1:28 Improving flexibility and mobility with non-contact boxing

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win