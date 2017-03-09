Volunteers team up to remove a 6-pound tumor from a 12-year-old girl’s mouth

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective Pause

0:57 NASA collects data over Centre County

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:37 Snow causes hazardous driving conditions

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

1:15 Doyle Heaton's earth house full of science

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy