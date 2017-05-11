A couple eloped in a tuxedo and gown — all the way to Mount Everest

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:28 Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing Pause 1:35 UMI Performance cruise-in car show and autocross event to benefit the Emily Whitehead Foundation 1:20 DA Stacy Parks Miller suggests Beta Theta Pi basement tape may have been deleted 0:22 First responders clean crash scene 1:05 Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success 1:49 Surveillance video shows missing Minnesota couple enter store 0:44 Multiple injuries after turbulence on America Airlines flight headed to Philadelphia 0:55 Captain rescues his crewman after boat capsizes in Alaska 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email James Sissom and Ashley Schmieder were married on March 16, 2017 at Mount Everest Base Camp. The couple from Sacramento is said to be the first to be wed in a gown and tuxedo there. Adventure photographer Charleton Churchill documented their journey. Photos by Charleton Churchill Video produced by Jon Schultz. Music courtesy of Kevin MacLeod.

