It's been called a 'nightmare house' on Zillow. Here's the real story behind it.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest Pause 2:38 Troy family adopts three children from China 3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad 0:40 College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech 0:42 Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash 0:45 Penn State celebrates winning the Big Ten East 1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win 3:47 No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says 2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 0:28 Watch wax worms eat plastic Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Artist Randall McKissick has become the center of a viral story after the home he inhabits went on the market with strange listing. “Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances,” the listing read. “Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)” McKissick is a Columbia native. He attended Columbia High School, and has been friends with Michael Schumpert, Sr., the owner of the house at 709 Michaelmas Ave, since junior high school. Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com