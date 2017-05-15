Supreme Court will avoid the fight over North Carolina’s voter law

The Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped a topsy turvy dispute over North Carolina’s strict four-year-old voter ID law.
Rejecting an unusual plea from the North Carolina General Assembly, the court said it would not hear the case in the term that starts in October. The court’s denial effectively meant the Republican-controlled General Assembly could not revive an appeal dropped by the two original combatants.
“The General Assembly is not, and has never purported to be, a named party in this case,” North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein wrote in a legal brief that asked the court not to hear the appeal, adding that “the absence of the General Assembly from this lawsuit is no accident.”
Noting that the case “raises the question of what entity properly speaks for the state of North Carolina,” attorneys who had originally challenged the state’s 2013 law likewise urged the Supreme Court to steer clear.
“The General Assembly seeks to reverse course at the eleventh hour,” the attorneys representing the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups wrote in a brief, adding “the court should not reward these tactics and prolong a case where every party has decided not to pursue an appeal.”
The Supreme Court considered the North Carolina case at its private conference last Thursday. At least four of the court’s nine justices must agree for a case to be added to the oral argument docket.
“Given the blizzard of filings over who is and who is not authorized to seek review in this court under North Carolina law, it is important to recall our frequent admonition that ‘the denial of a writ of certiorari imports no expression of opinion upon the merits of the case,’” Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr. wrote.
As is customary, the court did not reveal any vote details from the conference, nor did any justice issue a rare written dissent from what’s called a denial of a petition for a writ of certiori.
The fizzling out announced Monday, though, appeared to mark an anti-climactic end to what had once appeared as political high drama. At its peak, the case promised a collision course between vigorously warring parties.
The case began as a challenge to multiple elements of North Carolina’s 2013 law, including a photo-ID requirement for voters, a reduction in early voting, and the elimination of same-day registration, out-of-precinct voting, and preregistration for 16-year-olds.
Following two trials, a federal judge issued a lengthy opinion finding those reforms had neither discriminatory effect nor intent. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the trial judge, observing that North Carolina lawmakers had enacted the law against the backdrop of the state’s “sordid history” of official racial discrimination “dating back well over a century.”
“The only clear factor linking these various ‘reforms’ (was) their impact on African American voters,” a three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit stated in its July 2106 decision.
Then-Gov. Pat McCrory sought Supreme Court review of the 4th Circuit’s decision, but in February newly installed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and state Attorney General Stein asked the court to drop the case. This, in turn, prompted the North Carolina General Assembly to try and intervene.
“North Carolina law is plain that the General Assembly has the authority to litigate this case even if the state itself, represented by General Stein, chooses not to,” attorney S. Kyle Duncan wrote, in what proved a futile effort.
Michael Doyle: 202-383-6153, @MichaelDoyle10
Comments