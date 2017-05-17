The Avengers director made a powerful video pleading to keep Planned Parenthood open

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest Pause 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 1:30 Fidget spinners are the newest national craze 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 0:16 Woman finds an iguana in her toilet 0:17 Sen. Thom Tillis says he's fine after collapsing at DC race 0:34 NC Senator Thom Tillis thanks police during National Police Week Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Filmed by Joss Whedon in support of Planned Parenthood, "Unlocked" highlights the different ways Planned Parenthood health centers play a role in the lives of millions of women nationwide. The video follows three different women through critical moments in their lives -- showing what the world would look like if attempts to shut down Planned Parenthood succeed. Joss Whedon

Filmed by Joss Whedon in support of Planned Parenthood, "Unlocked" highlights the different ways Planned Parenthood health centers play a role in the lives of millions of women nationwide. The video follows three different women through critical moments in their lives -- showing what the world would look like if attempts to shut down Planned Parenthood succeed. Joss Whedon