She went to the bathroom before bed. She lifted the toilet lid - and called 911

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest Pause

0:55 Thompson constituents protest AHCA

3:47 No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says

0:42 Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

0:29 Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

2:32 Four-time cancer survivor: 'Treasure each and every day'

1:02 Woman describes stage-four tumor

0:28 Watch wax worms eat plastic