The secret to the Golden State Warriors’ incredible run of success? A signed toaster

Since March 13, 2017, the Golden State Warriors have been just about unbeatable. Over the course of 26 regular season and playoff games, the NBA team is 25-1, with the one loss coming when most of the team’s starters rested for the playoffs.
But what happened on March 13 to spark such a dramatic run? The Warriors were 2-5 in the previous seven games before that day.
To hear some people tell it, the secret to it all is a toaster. A magic toaster.
On March 13, Golden State fan Ronnie Reyes attended an autograph session with Warriors guard Klay Thompson and asked him to sign his Warriors-themed toaster. Photos of Thompson’s bemused reaction generated some attention at the time, most of it joking.
Ever since then, the Warriors have been on fire, and a report from the Wall Street Journal detailing everything from Reyes’s history with the toaster (it was a Christmas gift from a cousin) to what specifically makes it a Warriors toaster (it burns the team’s logo on the bread) has now introduced the team’s very much unofficial good luck charm to the wider world.
“That guy,” Thompson said of Reyes to the Journal, “is responsible for 25 out of 26 wins.”
The Golden State Warriors are now 22-0 when Klay Thompson plays in the #ToasterEra #PraiseBe @R_Dollaz pic.twitter.com/634P8vNdad— /r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) May 7, 2017
But the Wall Street Journal is not the first media outlet to take note of the toaster’s mysterious powers. Back in early April, USA Today noted that the team had gone on a 10-game win streak and clinched the Western conference’s top seed since the toaster was signed.
And as Mashable also observed, other sports fans, already a superstitious group, tried to latch on to the trend, with one fan asking Toronto Raptors player DeMar DeRozan to sign a toaster too.
Someone brought a toaster for me to sign today. @KlipschAudioCAN @bell #KlipschComp10 pic.twitter.com/i0Q5xKLY2u— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) April 1, 2017
DeRozan’s toaster wasn’t quite as successful — the Raptors won five of their last six regular season games and one playoff series after the signing, but they were swept away by Lebron James’s Cleveland Cavaliers soon after.
Speaking of Cleveland, Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving generated controversy in February when he proclaimed his belief that the world is flat, while he was flying on an airplane. As some commenters noted, the Cavs, who had been 7-1 in the month before Irving’s unconventional views became public, proceeded to stumble down the stretch, finishing with a 12-16 record in the regular season’s final games.
Cavs are 8-11 since Kyrie Irving said the Earth is flat.— Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) March 31, 2017
Warriors are undefeated since Klay Thompson signed a toaster.
Choose science.
Still, the slide hasn’t affected the team’s postseason performance. They are currently 9-0 in the playoffs and appear to be on pace for a third straight NBA Finals appearance.
Comments