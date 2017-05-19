A cat rescued after being thrown off a bridge on the Outer Banks was later adopted by one of its rescuers from the NC Department of Transportation, left. In Asheville, firefighters rescued 8 baby turkeys who had fallen down a drain.
May 19, 2017 10:11 AM

Cuteness alert: Carolina rescuers save an adorable kitten and baby turkeys, too

By Abbie Bennett and Mark Price

A kitten thrown from a bridge in the Outer Banks of North Carolina has been rescued in more ways than one.

On Wednesday, the N.C. Department of Transportation posted on Facebook that a kitten had been thrown off the Old Manns Harbor Bridge, also known as the William Umstead Memorial Bridge, in the Outer Banks.

Three DOT underwater inspectors – Reece Newman, Billy Cox and Ben Presgrave – rescued the little tabby.

“Luckily some of our employees were there to save the day!” DOT wrote on Facebook.

After a quick checkup at the vet, “Bridger Catfish Newman” as the kitten is now being called, is healthy and has a new home with Newman and his family.

“We’re proud of our employees who go the extra mile,” DOT wrote in another post updating the kitten’s condition on Thursday.

Meanwhile, at the other end of North Carolina, firefighters discovered that eight baby turkeys had gotten separated from their mom and were in a storm drain.

TV station WLOS in Asheville says the saga began when people walking their dogs noticed an upset hen as they headed down the road. An investigation showed eight baby turkeys – called poults – were stuck in a drain and calling for help.

The Asheville Fire Department was called.

The firefighters were faced with a drain cover that was welded in place, but overcame that obstacle with backup. Firefighters reported on Twitter that the mother hen waited anxiously to the side as they worked.

They found the poults in the middle of a pipe that runs under the street. The turkeys were okay and reunited with their mom, reported WLOS.

Video of the rescue has spread across social media, with a posting on Facebook racking up 300,000 views Friday morning.

“My faith in the human race is restored - sigh,” posted Liz Miller Cefalu on Facebook.

“I love firefighters,” said Sally Davis on Facebook. “When they are not putting out fires, they get to do fun things like rescue turkey chicks.”

Information reported by Abbie Bennett of the News & Observer (919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett) and Mark Price of the Charlotte Observer (704-358-5245; @markprice_obs).

