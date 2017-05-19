Syrian refugees will cook for you and tell their stories at a monthly supper club

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest Pause 2:23 Cystic fibrosis patient postpones lung transplant for graduation 3:47 No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says 1:01 More than 1,000 desert tortoises relocated by the US Marine Corps 1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video 0:42 Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash 0:29 Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 2:13 Star Wars: The Last Jedi official teaser trailer 2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.

Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.