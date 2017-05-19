She ran over a man, dumped his body and never called 911. A neighbor did, days later

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest Pause 2:23 Cystic fibrosis patient postpones lung transplant for graduation 3:47 No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says 1:01 More than 1,000 desert tortoises relocated by the US Marine Corps 0:42 Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash 1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win 0:29 Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet talks about a body found on a rural road southeast of Andover early Saturday morning. According to Herzet, it appears the victim may have been run over on Highway 54, and then the body was dumped in the middle of the road six miles away. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet talks about a body found on a rural road southeast of Andover early Saturday morning. According to Herzet, it appears the victim may have been run over on Highway 54, and then the body was dumped in the middle of the road six miles away. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com