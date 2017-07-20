Police say he was going 112 miles per hour. He told them it was ‘for Snapchat.’

Coal miner praised for passionate national anthem performance

A miner in West Virginia was filmed passionately singing the national anthem before his October 10 shift in a clip which has been shared widely online. Josh Stowers performed the Star-Spangled Banner at the Mammoth Coal Company, West Virginia while his colleagues stood with their heads bowed, eyes closed and hands over their hearts. The video was shared on Facebook by Stowers’ colleague Shane Wriston, a safety worker at Alpha Natural Resources, which owns Mammoth Coal.