Police say he stabbed a dog to death — because it kept siding with his girlfriend

An alleged domestic violence incident in Lehigh Acres, Florida, ended tragically Wednesday as a man stabbed his girlfriend’s dog because he thought it sided with her too often when the couple argued, according to police.
Mike Lado, 26, is now facing animal cruelty charges, according to WFTX, and could face up to a year in jail.
Lado allegedly arrived at the home he lived in with his girlfriend early Wednesday morning, according to arrest records viewed by WINK. He had reportedly been drinking for several hours and was intoxicated.
NBC 2 reports that Lado then got into an argument with his girlfriend. As they argued, the woman’s dog, a Boxer Lab named Blue, began to growl and bark at Lado, police say.
Five minutes later, the argument ended and Blue slipped out of its collar and followed Lado to the kitchen.
There, Lado allegedly used a large kitchen knife to stab Blue twice, per NBC 2. Police later found a trail of blood tracking from the kitchen to the back door and theorize that the dog was attempting to flee, per WFTX.
Lado allegedly told deputies that he stabbed the dog because it kept siding with his girlfriend when they argued, according to WFTX.
“Dogs want to please. That's all they want to do, and all Blue was trying to do is protect his mom,” Jennifer Galloway, the CEO of the Humane Society from which Lado’s girlfriend adopted Blue, told NBC 2. “He can't latch that door and get out of the situation. He's stuck in that situation.”
Lado is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.
There is a surprisingly strong link between domestic violence and family pets, according to BarkPost, which reports that 25 percent of abuse victims say they stayed in the relationship to care for their pets, and that just three percent of domestic violence shelters accommodate pets. The National Link Coalition reports that 71 percent of abusive partners have threatened, hurt or killed a family pet.
