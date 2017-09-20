A police officer thought an autistic teen was on drugs — and held him on the ground, video shows

More Videos 0:15 Leo is happy to be back with his family Pause 0:31 The latest Bud Light 'Dilly Dilly' ad: Wizard 1:36 Franklin excited for Fiesta Bowl, focused on Washington 1:26 Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash 0:20 One person in custody after explosion in New York City 1:18 Aerials as explosion reported near Times Square 0:05 Police dashcam captures fireball in sky over New Jersey 1:04 Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 1:29 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York 1:34 Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen A Buckeye Police Department Officer attempted to handcuff and detain an 14-year-old boy with autism who he mistakenly thought was sniffing an inhalant at a park on July 19. A police investigation found that an officer used reasonable judgement and force but the teen's family is demanding a “face-to-face apology” from the officer and asking that every Buckeye police officer undergo training to better understand people with autism. A Buckeye Police Department Officer attempted to handcuff and detain an 14-year-old boy with autism who he mistakenly thought was sniffing an inhalant at a park on July 19. A police investigation found that an officer used reasonable judgement and force but the teen's family is demanding a “face-to-face apology” from the officer and asking that every Buckeye police officer undergo training to better understand people with autism. YouTube/Buckeye Police Department AZ via Storyful

