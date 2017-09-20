They lost the ring during his 1st proposal. A redo on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ went much better

This time Seth Dixon didn’t drop his $3,000 engagement ring in the pond.
That’s because the ring he used the second time around was way more luxurious, and there was no pond.
What there was was a re-creation of Kansas City’s Loose Park bridge, complete with willow branches, placed on stage Tuesday night at the start of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” television show in Los Angeles.
Uber driver Dixon and his betrothed, Ruth Salas, a substitute teacher in Liberty, acted as surprised as anyone when Kimmel began his program by showing the video, long since gone viral, of Dixon bending on one knee at Loose Park before fumbling the ring and watching it bounce twice before disappearing between the slats of the bridge and plinking into the pond’s murky waters.
“Yeah, I think he’s now engaged to a fish,” Kimmel joked before revealing that Dixon and Salas, flown out free to L.A. last week, were in the audience.
He called them on stage and greeted them.
“Why did you think you were here in L.A.?” Kimmel asked.
“We just thought we were going to be in the audience,” a smiling Salas responded, holding hands with Dixon. “We’re actually interviewing with ‘20/20’ tomorrow.”
“No, no you’re not, actually. We made that up,” Kimmel revealed. “This is what you’re here for. Are you disappointed?”
Not at all, the couple responded.
Really surprised? Perhaps not. The couple appeared to be wearing the exact same clothes on the Kimmel show as they had worn on the Saturday evening, Sept. 9, when the original engagement went awry.
Kimmel joked, asking whether Dixon might have had a bucket of fried chicken prior to handling the ring when the engagement went awry on Saturday evening, Sept. 9.
He then revealed something that would definitely not disappoint.
“I want to give you a do over, an ‘I do-over,’” Kimmel said as a curtain parted, revealing a re-creation of the Loose Park bridge. Out walked jewelry designer Neil Lane with a box containing an oval cut diamond ring surrounded by 100 smaller diamonds.
“Is that as nice as the ring you lost?” Kimmel asked. “I mean, we never got to see that.”
Salas looked up at Dixon sheepishly. “I mean,” she said, then broke into laughter, “I’m pretty sure it’s a little bit more.”
From there, the two stepped up on the bridge, with Kimmel sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez armed with a massive butterfly net in case of another mishap.
“Are you ready? Then go ahead and propose,” Kimmel said. “Here we go.”
Dixon faced Salas.
“We’ve been together for four years,” he said. “You’re the love of my life. We’ve had ups and downs, and we’ve gotten through it all. We know this day’s been coming for a long time. And I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”
He kneeled on his left knee.
“Will you marry me?”
“Yes,” Salas said.
The audience erupted in applause and cheers. Confetti burts across the stage. Dixon rose. The couple kissed quickly.
“Wow. Congratulations,” Kimmel said, then turned to the audience. “And they’re inviting all of you to the wedding.”
He congratulated them again.
“You guys want to make love or whatever, go right ahead,” Kimmel said.
Laughter. Cut to commercial.
