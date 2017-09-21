Cops chased the thief of a 20-ton bulldozer. Then he crushed a squad car, video shows

It was a slow-speed chase, but what it lacked in quickness it made up for in size.
An off-duty cop was the first person to spot the stolen yellow bulldozer plowing down the middle of the road and spinning in an intersection in Kankakee County, Ill., after 3 a.m. on Aug. 24.
Police went to investigate and tried to stop the rogue construction vehicle, but the driver shifted to reverse—backing all 20 tons of the vehicle over the squad car and crushing its front, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.
Once the police officers finally chased the driver down about 12 blocks later, police officers broke a window, grabbed the driver, pulled him from the cab and used a stun gun to subdue him, the News-Democrat reports.
Police arrested Austin White, 18, of Bourbonnais, Ill., in connection with the crime and took him to the hospital. He faces seven felony charges, including attempted murder and driving under the influence of drugs, according to WLS.
And now WLS has obtained police dash cam videos that show the dramatic but slow chase as it unfolded last month.
The video shows cops trotting on foot behind the slow-moving bulldozer as it crosses an intersection.
Police say that the suspect did not have a driver’s license, according to WLS.
The video WLS obtained did not include dash cam footage from the car that was crushed by the bulldozer, and city leaders have yet to said whether or not those exist, WLS reports.
