This aerial photo shows damaged homes in Immokalee, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, six days after Hurricane Irma.
This aerial photo shows damaged homes in Immokalee, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, six days after Hurricane Irma. Nicole Raucheisen/Naples Daily News Associated Press
This aerial photo shows damaged homes in Immokalee, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, six days after Hurricane Irma. Nicole Raucheisen/Naples Daily News Associated Press

National

They called this 1-800 number for Irma aid. They were offered phone sex instead

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

September 22, 2017 12:40 PM

Folks dealing with damaged roofs in the wake of hurricane Irma didn’t get the type of help they were looking for when they called the original helpline number tweeted out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region 4 office Wednesday. They got an offer for phone sex instead.

“Welcome to America’s hottest talk line. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press ‘1’ to connect, free, now,” said a recording when those affected by the storm dialed in to 1-800-ROOF-BLU, the number FEMA originally tweeted for its Operation Blue Roof effort to put sturdy blue tarps on damaged roofs across Southern Florida.

If you’re dealing with a damaged roof, by all means, call 1-888-ROOF-BLU, the number FEMA is publicizing now.

The original tweet was quickly deleted and replaced by the an updated tweet, but not before the puzzled masses had already dialed in.

“That was a different kind of assistance,” an anchor on Fort Myers, Fla’s NBC affiliate said during a broadcast.

It was a mistake anyone could make: Someone replaced the less lascivious, more helpful “1-888” prefix, which is run by FEMA, with “1-800,” which, indeed, offers a whole other kind of service.

Word to the wise: it’s advertised up front for free, but it’s not. The phone sex, not the FEMA aid.

More Videos

Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council 1:14

Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council

Pause
UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song 0:22

UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception 0:07

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception

Meet PAWS' new dogs from the south 0:26

Meet PAWS' new dogs from the south

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake 1:26

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings 0:24

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

Local 13-year-old solves a Rubik's Cube in less than a minute 0:56

Local 13-year-old solves a Rubik's Cube in less than a minute

Residents get help registering for FEMA assistance after Irma at library 0:29

Residents get help registering for FEMA assistance after Irma at library

UMI Performance cruise-in car show and autocross event to benefit the Emily Whitehead Foundation 1:35

UMI Performance cruise-in car show and autocross event to benefit the Emily Whitehead Foundation

  • Residents get help registering for FEMA assistance after Irma at library

    Manatee County residents like Yolanda Vela seeking assistance with FEMA Disaster Assistance registrations after Irma met with FEMA representatives at the Downtown Central Library Tuesday.

Residents get help registering for FEMA assistance after Irma at library

Manatee County residents like Yolanda Vela seeking assistance with FEMA Disaster Assistance registrations after Irma met with FEMA representatives at the Downtown Central Library Tuesday.

Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council

View More Video