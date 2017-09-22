“We’ll do what it takes to wipe away this messy situation,” Charmin promised in a second tweet.
Charmin hopes lots of toilet paper can flush out the ‘Mad Pooper’

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

September 22, 2017 3:31 PM

The folks at Charmin have come up with an offer to flush out the notorious “Mad Pooper” in Colorado.

The female jogger made international headlines this week after word got out that she is running through a neighborhood in Colorado Springs and defecating in public.

Neighbors want her to stop. Police are looking for her. Now Charmin has offered a year’s supply of free toilet paper to the woman if she turns herself in.

The company tweeted the offer on Wednesday.

And yes, a poop emoji was involved.

“If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we’ll give her a year's supply of TP to help with her “runs" #EnjoyTheGo,” the company wrote.

Neighbors nicknamed the woman “Mad Pooper” but they don’t find the situation funny anymore. She’s been spotted pooping in front of children and has been leaving No. 2s and soiled napkins on the ground for nearly two months now, according to The Gazette in Colorado Springs.

“It’s abnormal, it’s not something I’ve seen in my career,” Sgt. Jonathan Sharketti of the Colorado Springs Police Department told KKTV in Colorado Springs. “For someone to repeatedly do such a thing ... it’s uncharted territory for me.”

Denver media reported on Friday that the woman is still on the run. Police say she could face indecent exposure and public defecation charges.

[Police looking for the ‘Mad Pooper’]

