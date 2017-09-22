A pantless man broke into their house — with his blood dripping everywhere, police say

An Oklahoma mother and son locked themselves in a bedroom after a half-naked, bloodied man broke into their house early Saturday morning, police say.
The man, identified by police as 19-year-old Kyle Nicholas Stein, was charged with first-degree burglary, according to the Stillwater News Press.
Hayley Robbins and her son Dacoda called the police and hid in a bedroom after Stein, a student at Oklahoma State University, made his way into the house through broken windows, according to KFOR.
“We heard crashing and smashing, I didn’t know how many or who. But (Dacoda) had the door handle — strong boy right there,” Hayley Robbins said to KFOR.
Dacoda, 19, added: “I did have a knife in (my right hand) and I held the door with (the other) hand, but just hoping he wasn’t going to get through that door.”
The officers entered the house through an opened back door, with one cop saying “he could hear people screaming inside,” according to the News Press.
Once they entered, police say they found a copious amount of blood on the floor.
“When we got to the stairs, I could see some bloody legs at the top of the stairs,” an officer wrote in a police document. “I shouted 'Stillwater Police!' After my announcement, I ordered the suspect to get away from the door and come down the stairs.”
That’s when police say Stein came downstairs — naked from the waist down, with blood dripping from his arms and legs.
“‘Do you know that man down there?’ Hayley told KFOR the officers asked her. “We said, ‘no.’”
“‘Do you know where his clothes are?’” she said the officer inquired.
“No, we don’t know where his clothes are,” she responded. “We’ve been locked in this room!”
Officers determined Stein crawled through broken windows to get into the house, leaving him with cuts that caused his bleeding.
He needed stitches for his injuries.
Stein was identified by his Missouri ID found in his breast pocket, according to KFOR, and police said they found three fake IDs from Arkansas and another from South Carolina.
All the fake IDs had Stein at the legal drinking age, police said.
Hayley and Dacoda told the officers that across the street there had just been a huge party, which police stopped earlier in the night, according to the News-Press.
It is not revealed in court documents if Stein was drunk.
