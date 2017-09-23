Trump announces NBA champion Steph Curry is no longer invited to the White House

President Donald Trump announced Saturday in a tweet that he has withdrawn his invitation for NBA champion Stephen Curry to visit the White House, an unprecedented decision.
In the tweet, Trump wrote that “going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” but because “Stephen Curry is hesitating,” the invitation was being withdrawn.
Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
On Friday, Curry told reporters that he did not want to go to the White House. By not going, Curry said he hoped to send a message, “that we don’t stand for basically what our president has — the things that he’s said and the things that he hasn’t said at the right times — that we won’t stand for it.
“By acting, and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country, what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye toward. … That’s kind of where I stand on that. I don’t think us going to the White House will miraculously make everything better, but this is my opportunity to voice that.”
Stephen Curry pretty forceful on his thoughts about Trump and possible White House visit pic.twitter.com/Ubj6V91EsL— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 22, 2017
As a team, the Warriors have not made a final decision about whether to visit the White House, which has been a tradition of NBA champions since 1963 and became a regular occurrence under President Ronald Reagan, per ESPN. The Associated Press reports that Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Friday that the team will meet as a group to discuss the trip.
It is unclear whether Trump’s tweet meant the entire Warriors team has been disinvited or just Curry. Curry is not the only Warriors player who has said they do not want to go — fellow star Kevin Durant said in August that he would not participate in any visit because he does not “respect who's in office right now.” He reiterated that stance Friday.
While other athletes have made headlines in the past by deciding to skip White House visits for a variety of reasons, some political, Trump’s move to formally disinvite Curry would be a first since championship teams of all sports started regularly meeting the president in 1991.
Previously, NCAA football champion Clemson, the NFL champ New England Patriots and MLB World Series champion Chicago Cubs all visited Trump. Members of all three teams missed the trip. Several Patriots players said they were doing so for political reasons.
Trump has not hesitated to weigh in on the intersection of sports and politics, saying Friday night that NFL players who protest during the national anthem should be fired and advocating for fewer penalties for hard hits, even as the league struggles with a concussion crisis. He has also criticized sports broadcaster ESPN after one of its anchors, Jemele Hill, called him a white supremacist on Twitter.
ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017
Hill herself weighed in on the controversy on Twitter, noting that the disinvitation probably doesn’t bother Curry.
You can't be uninvited to something you weren't going to anyway pic.twitter.com/oZVmDn5ClH— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2017
Fellow NBA superstar LeBron James, who endorsed Trump’s presidential rival Hillary Clinton, slammed the president on Twitter, calling him a “bum” and pointing out that because Curry had already said he wouldn’t go, making the invite a moot point.
U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017
Comments