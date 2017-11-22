‘I was spellbound.’ Photogenic lynx family returns to Alaska couple’s deck

A family of lynxes who shot to online stardom after visiting an Alaska photographer’s deck in late September dropped by recently for a return visit – this time captured on video.

Tim Newton discovered a lynx and her seven kittens on the deck of his home outside Anchorage early one morning and shot a series of photos that went viral.

“I figured, I’ll probably never see any more of them,” Newton said at the time.

Recently, however, the family made a return visit to his deck. Cathy Newton caught the resulting escapades on video. The lynx kittens, already much larger than in their previous visit, wrestle and play across the snowy deck while the mother lynx watches.

“I was so awestruck by them I was spellbound!” Cathy Newton wrote on Facebook. “But at least I had enough presence of mind to take the videos! The Lynx are so amazing!”

The video shows the mother lynx and five of the kittens – the other two were playing in the yard below the railing, Tim Newton wrote. He speculated the family might be hunting food in a regular loop through the foothills of the Chugach Mountains.

The lynxes stayed for about an hour this time, Tim Newton wrote. His photos of their previous visit were featured in publications around the world and are available for purchase on Fine Art America. The Newtons have also now produced a calendar of the photos for sale.

Cathy Newton’s video of the latest lynx visit also can be viewed on their new YouTube channel, Rugged Alaska.