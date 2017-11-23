Welcome to the Pit of Misery. Dilly Dilly.
Welcome to the Pit of Misery. Dilly Dilly. Bud Light YouTube channel YouTube screenshot
Welcome to the Pit of Misery. Dilly Dilly. Bud Light YouTube channel YouTube screenshot

National

Your holidays just got a little Dillier. Bud Light’s ‘Dilly Dilly’ is back

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 23, 2017 04:16 PM

We have reached peak “Dilly Dilly.”

First, Bud Light’s new catchphrase mysteriously invaded conversations from the water cooler to the comments on Facebook and became the 2017 version of “Whassup” after the Game-of-Thrones-ish, but mindlessly funny “Banquet” commercial debuted in August.

Then Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Ben Roethlisberger vaulted “Dilly Dilly” back into the viral stratosphere when he called his now-famous “Dilly Dilly” audible during the fourth quarter of a game against the Tennessee Titans.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Now, just in time for the football trypto-fans, Thanksgiving’s version of zombies, to take their seats on the couch and spend the rest of the afternoon entranced by flickering lights and fast football men, “Dilly Dilly” has made its onscreen return.

And it takes viewers straight into the “Pit of Misery” for its holiday message. That message is one of hope, because no matter how bad a friend the crown hath decreed you to be, apparently there’s still beer in the Pit of Misery.

It’s just funny enough to keep the “Dilly Dilly” magic going.

Adweek reported that the phrase’s use on social media reached a peak this week, accounting for 100,000 Google searches per week and about 45,000 YouTube searches per week. But you wouldn’t be a fool to predict another spike in the catchphrase’s use everywhere, from annoying coworkers to annoying group texts.

One thing we know for sure, though, after watching the sequel, is.... Kevin definitely cried. Oh, he cried.

Dilly Dilly and Happy Holidays!

More Videos

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Pause
Official A Wrinkle in Time US Trailer 2:25

Official A Wrinkle in Time US Trailer

Rollover crash closes Bellefonte road 0:36

Rollover crash closes Bellefonte road

Penn State prepared for a lot of different game situations ahead of Michigan State. A 3-hour rain delay was not one of them. 1:07

Penn State prepared for a lot of different game situations ahead of Michigan State. A 3-hour rain delay was not one of them.

Johnny McGonigal’s keys to for Penn State against Nebraska 2:20

Johnny McGonigal’s keys to for Penn State against Nebraska

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension 1:21

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension

Woman tries to prevent carjacking but gets dragged 15 feet instead 0:26

Woman tries to prevent carjacking but gets dragged 15 feet instead

Faced with another surgery, 5-year-old girl 'marries' her best friend 1:31

Faced with another surgery, 5-year-old girl "marries" her best friend

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

  • COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!'

    If you can’t count on a friend to bring Bud Light to the party, then that’s not a friend you can count on.

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!'

If you can’t count on a friend to bring Bud Light to the party, then that’s not a friend you can count on.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Pause
Official A Wrinkle in Time US Trailer 2:25

Official A Wrinkle in Time US Trailer

Rollover crash closes Bellefonte road 0:36

Rollover crash closes Bellefonte road

Penn State prepared for a lot of different game situations ahead of Michigan State. A 3-hour rain delay was not one of them. 1:07

Penn State prepared for a lot of different game situations ahead of Michigan State. A 3-hour rain delay was not one of them.

Johnny McGonigal’s keys to for Penn State against Nebraska 2:20

Johnny McGonigal’s keys to for Penn State against Nebraska

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension 1:21

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension

Woman tries to prevent carjacking but gets dragged 15 feet instead 0:26

Woman tries to prevent carjacking but gets dragged 15 feet instead

Faced with another surgery, 5-year-old girl 'marries' her best friend 1:31

Faced with another surgery, 5-year-old girl "marries" her best friend

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

  • Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

    Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him.

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

View More Video